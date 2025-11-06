You Can Throw Sandwiches at Law Enforcement Now

This new unofficial law probably only applies to Democrats. The sandwich guy, Sean Dunn, who threw a sandwich at a Border Patrol agent was found not guilty of the misdemeanor today, although he definitely threw the sandwich and a video proves it.

It already cost him the sandwich guy his job at the Department of Justice.

A jury in Washington DC found him not guilty.

According to charging documents, Dunn threw a “submarine-style sandwich” at a Customs and Border Patrol officer stationed at a busy intersection in Northwest Washington in August.

In video of the incident that was cited in the charges and played in court, Dunn can be seen yelling at the agent and other officers in his vicinity before throwing the wrapped sandwich at the officer’s chest. Dunn attempted to flee on foot before being apprehended, documents and video of the incident shows.

Just a Temper Tantrum

According to the affidavit, Dunn yelled, “F*** you! You f***ing fascists! Why are you here? I don’t want you in my city,” before crossing the street. He later returned and threw the sandwich.

“He did it, he threw the sandwich,” Dunn’s attorney Julia Gatto said in her opening statement to a D.C. jury, adding their client has “very strong feelings” about the Trump administration’s influx of federal law enforcement into D.C.

Gatto called the viral incident a “harmless gesture that did not, could not, cause injury.”

Customs and Border Patrol Agent Gregory Lairmore, who was hit with the footlong sub, testified Tuesday, saying that he caught most of Dunn’s anger and attention before being hit in his ballistic vest with the Subway sandwich.

To laughs from the crowded courtroom, Lairmore said he “could feel it through his ballistic vest” and it “exploded all over” him. He said he “could smell the onions and mustard” on his uniform, and even had an onion string hanging by his police radio later that night. The fast-food mustard, he said, stained his shirt.

It’s D.C. where everyone is a Democrat who probably doesn’t like D.C.

Dunn didn’t present a defense. He became a hero for the anti-deportation crowd.

During closing arguments in front of a fully packed courtroom, prosecutors said that “this case is not about someone with strong opinions … it’s about an individual who crossed the line.” They said Dunn had the right to express his anger at the federal agents, but he did not have the right to strike them, “even with a sandwich.”

“Here we have the defendant, throwing a sandwich, but he’s throwing it hard,” the prosecutor said. “That meets the definition of force.”

The defense said it was equivalent to a child having a temper tantrum.

Only it was an adult assailing an officer of the law.

It wasn’t only the sandwich. It was a “seven-minute tirade.”

If a federal officer screamed at someone for seven minutes and then blasted a sandwich at them, how would it turn out?

Anyway, now you can throw sandwiches at federal officers and scream at them for seven minutes.