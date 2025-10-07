During the Bondi Hearing, Sen. Schmitt Reviews the 10-Year Conspiracy

M Dowling
Sen. Schmitt reviewed the Russiagate conspiracy and the continued spying, as well as the laundering of information to sideline a duly-elected president. That went on from President Trump’s first four years until the present day.

They pre-bunked the Hunter laptop story. They should have allowed the American people to decide how important it was.

He brought people up to date, including the spying on Americans, Republican politicians and organizations. When they thought Donald Trump was no longer on the run, three days after the announcement, Jack Smith appeared.

He also noted that in the stats, where they claim the violence is coming from the Right, they are counting prison gangs as right-wing violence but refuse to count Antifa. He asked Pam Bondi to release an accurate report on left-wing political violence.

The DoJ attorneys have not been confirmed and now the government is shut down. She is working under difficult circumstances.

 

Popeye
Popeye
9 seconds ago

The DC Drama Show continues . . .

Sua Sponte
Sua Sponte
22 minutes ago

When. The. F**k. Are. People. Going. To. Prison. ? The next 3 years filled with commities, bloviating in front of cameras and snippets on talk shows.

