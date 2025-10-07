Most Americans Holds Favorable Ratings of the President in Almost Every Area

A CNN poll conducted by SSRS reveals that 52% of Americans believe President Donald Trump is delivering on his 2024 campaign pledges, with his favorability rating steady at 43% nearly a year into his second term.

CNN just admitted the majority of Americans say President Trump is doing exactly what he promised in 2024. 52% to 48%.

CNN also reports Trump holds the most consistent favorable rating this far into a presidency of any president in history. “Trump is basically doing what the American people thought that he was going to do. Indeed, if you look at the numbers, Trump has basically the steadiest favorable rating this much through a presidency of any president on record, and it’s basically where he was a year ago, good enough to get him reelected.”

In almost every issue, the majority of Americans support President Trump. There is less support for the strikes on Iran and the use of the National Guard.