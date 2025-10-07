MSNBC Faces Backlash & Calls to Fire Propagandist Nicole Wallace

MSNBC is under pressure to fire far-left hack Nicolle Wallace. This is after she blamed a fire at the home of a South Carolina judge on the Trump administration knowing the police ruled the fire was likely not arson.

She lied to the public to manipulate them.

The Details

South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel said in a statement: “At this time, there is no evidence to indicate the fire was intentionally set. SLED agents have preliminarily found there is no evidence to support a pre-fire explosion.”

Wallace ignored the facts to bias her audience with a lie.

South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Diane Goodstein’s home was reduced to rubble in a shocking blaze. Since it was after she blocked voter IDs from the Trump administration, the leftist gasbags saw an opportunity to use it against the Trump administration.

Wallace prominently led off.

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace is trying to pin the burning of a South Carolina judge’s home on President Donald Trump.

Wallace quickly framed the blaze as coming “amid a surge in hostility and threats against judges” who have moved to obstruct Trump’s agenda. Her guest, Mary McCord, stated that the “power” of Trump’s voice makes people opposing him fearful, and implied that if the fire turns out to be a “politically motivated act of terrorism,” it would be the president’s fault.

Mary McCord tends to show up in cases like this. She’s a bad operator. McCord always shows up when it’s an opportunity to attack Donald Trump.

Watch:

BREAKING: This morning, MSNBC is grappling with widespread demands to dismiss liberal commentator Nicolle Wallace after she attempted to pin a South Carolina judge’s house fire—officially cleared as non-arson by authorities—on the Trump administration, risking a potential… pic.twitter.com/Iv9cgkIHF8 — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) October 7, 2025

People want MSNBC to fire her for what she was hired to do to begin with.

This isn’t the first time people wanted her fired.

There were growing calls for MSNBC pundit Nicolle Wallace to be fired for her shocking remarks about suicide and the cancer stricken 13-year-old boy who was honored at Trump’s joint address to Congress. They wouldn’t fire her. It likely helps her that she is married to another famous hack, Michael Schmidt.