The Remarkable Spectacle at NIH

We know that NIH has been corrupted. They lied to us about the vaccines, the origin of the pandemic, hid important data, and used terror to control people. They smeared anyone who told the truth. Unfortunately, some people who work for NIH don’t even know they are corrupt.

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya spoke truthfully in an address to employees and a fair amount of blindly corrupt staffers walked out.

He said that gain-of-function research is dangerous, and the American people want it stopped.

Jay Bhattacharya confronts NIH bureaucrats with a fact that most Americans believe but that a complicit mainstream media has sheltered them from: NIH-sponsored research may have killed 1 million Americans pic.twitter.com/w2TxqK4qMr — Emily Kopp (@emilyakopp) May 20, 2025

When Dr. Francis Collins launched a devastating takedown of the Barrington Declaration, he did it for political purposes. He didn’t like the recommendations. They suppressed scientific discussion. Here we go again. These staffers won’t even listen.

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) has revealed that top US health officials knowingly concealed critical safety data regarding heart-related side effects from the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, specifically in young people, in a new interim report.

The 54-page Senate report, titled “The U.S. Government’s Delayed Response to Myocarditis Following mRNA COVID-19 Vaccination,” details how the CDC and FDA were alerted as early as February 2021—including warnings from Israel’s Ministry of Health—about clusters of myocarditis cases among young people who had received the Pfizer vaccine.

It wasn’t until June that they released the information.

How corrupt are you when you risk the lives and well-being of [young] people?

The federal government was well aware of the myocarditis signal following COVID-19 vaccines, particularly in young men, as early as February 2021. Despite months of discussion and apparent acknowledgment of the safety concern, U.S. health officials decided not to issue a warning… https://t.co/YZ0gzojxip pic.twitter.com/ZQM3ms0iRe — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) May 21, 2025

China's Trade War, Gold Skyrocketing... Diversify Your Retirement With Zero Fees for Up to Ten Years You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email