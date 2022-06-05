Egg prices have risen 161% – Everything Is Skyrocketing

Egg prices have risen 161% for business owners, according to the latest producer price index. In part, it’s due to the Avian flu, but not in total. Egg prices are also a victim of Bidenflation.

The CPI shows how prices rise for consumers and the PPI shows the costs to businesses that supply the eggs.

Also, a massive fire that killed tens of thousands of chickens in Minnesota hasn’t helped.

It was the only food item with a triple digit increase, according to WFLA.

OTHER INCREASES

Liquefied petroleum, gasoline, home heating oil and diesel fuel. All of them had price increases between 86% to 118% for producers. For consumers, prices at the pump rose as much as 44% for motor fuels. Increases ranged from under 40% for premium, to 44.2% for regular unleaded gas.

Other motor fuels were up 64.2% for consumers, while fuel oil was up 80.5%, according to the CPI. Crude petroleum prices for producers were up 75.2%.

On both price indexes, coffee prices grew from April 2021 to-date. For shoppers, roasted coffee was up 14.7% while producers saw their roasted coffee prices rise 13.4%, year-over-year in the PPI.

More on the material side, the cost of unprocessed wheat was up 84.8%, while the cost for “slaughter chickens” rose 78.4%.

Raw milk prices were also higher, up 32.5%, with dairy products overall up 20.4%.

Alfalfa hay, used for animal feed, had prices increase 56.1%. The cost of corn for producers rose 31.9% compared to the year before.

