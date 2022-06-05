The State No Longer Works For You Or Cares What You Think

“The State is no longer working to serve us and to protect our shared heritage,”

~ Neil Oliver

The government no longer works for the people. Our representatives work for corporations, the banks, and deep-pocketed donors. The US government sees half the nation as the enemy of the State – that should tell you all you need to know. Stop suffering from the shocks as they come with each new attack by the State. Accept it. It is happening and it is intentional. As Oliver says in the clip below, it’s been that way for a long time.

The global economy is collapsing and the elites have a replacement. The replacement is what you see now — The Great Reset.

GB News’s Neil Oliver addresses the takeover by the State in his monologue, and calls for resistance but warns against revolution since they never end well. He encourages working to preserve all that we have now. Oliver explains we must resist “a parasitic culture made in their own image.”

The intention of climate change is not about green, it’s about “going without,” he believes. When governments fall, it’s because the people owe the State through no fault of their own and the State owns everything.

Oliver begins:

“If you cannot – simply cannot – understand what’s happening in this country and in the world now, I might have the explanation.

You may, at least until recently, have been labouring under the misapprehension that the State has your back – that those in power have your best interests at heart. Let me make it clear that I use the word State deliberately. These words are not directed solely at the Government, or even just Parliament – but at the whole edifice of those in positions of power – elected and not.

If like me you no longer believe the State has your back, it’s at least likely that you know, indeed are surrounded by, many that still do. You, or those around you, may still believe that decisions are being taken, plans set in place, by those at the top of the food chain, with a view to securing and perpetuating the world your ancestors worked for, in some cases gave their lives for. You or they may have thought that the indigenous culture of these islands, nurtured for a thousand years, was still held dear by those occupying positions of power and responsibility.

But no, as far as I’m concerned, that is no longer the case and hasn’t been the case for a good long while. Understand and accept this much, at least, and the otherwise bewildering sense of confusion goes away at once. It is such a relief.

Watch, it’s a good one!

