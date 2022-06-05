LGBTQ+ Event That Is Not Okay for Children – “Satanic”

By
M Dowling
-
1
73

Tim Pool has investigated some of the drag queen kids events arranged during this government-mandated LGBTQ+Pride month. None of this is okay. We need the police and Child Protective Services to handle this. This is evil and sick.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Anonymous
Anonymous
1 hour ago

“Drag” these lunatics off the streets and beat them.

0
Reply