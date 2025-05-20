Elie Mystal Joins Clown World Scholars

Elie Mystal is allegedly a Harvard scholar and a justice correspondent for the far-left rag, The Nation. It’s unclear what he is saying here, but he says he wants everybody, including white women, to save the country from white folks.

“The things that this election has proven,” Mystal says, “that this administration has proven, painfully in some ways, is that black people cannot save this country from white folks. We can’t do it alone, right? If white folks aren’t going to join in, if white women aren’t going to join in, if Latinos aren’t going to join in. We can’t do it alone.”

He just dropped out of a fruit tree.

Democrat commentator Elie Mystal attacks white people: “This country NEEDS to be saved from white people, and black people alone cannot do that.”pic.twitter.com/gOUneYmI3g — Proud Elephant (@ProudElephantUS) May 19, 2025

He’s into South Africa and their Constitution.

Elie Mystal: "We should replace our piece of crap Constitution, like in South Africa" pic.twitter.com/bslA6BNaYy — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 4, 2025

