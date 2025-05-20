Sec. Hegseth Will Seek Accountability for Afghanistan

During an interview on Fox News with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, host Will Cain asked what millions of Americans have been wondering since the collapse in Kabul: When will there be accountability for the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan?

Hegseth’s unwavering response was encouraging. “Great question! We’re all over it in our office.”

“In fact, we’ll have an announcement, I believe, tomorrow. If not later today, tomorrow, or Wednesday, on the developments of our task force.”

According to Hegseth, the investigation is active and has already turned up answers. But the damage runs deep—and some of it is still classified.

“We’re moving, we’re finding, we’re investigating. It’s going to take a little bit of time. Because there’s a lot of things that need to be uncovered, classified aspects.”

“So more to come on that. It may take until 2026 to really uncover everything, but there will be accountability.”

“We’re committed to it. We will not leave a single stone unturned.”

Pete Hegseth is reclaiming the Pentagon.

Via Vigilant Fox

