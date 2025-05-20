Mike Pence Slams Trump for Telling the Truth

Warmonger Mike Pence is using the usual DC diversionary personal attacks to silence Donald Trump. He doesn’t want the truth of our failed interventionism to come out. Everyone knows, but we are to pretend it’s not true.

President Trump called America’s war on terror a failed interventionist nation-building effort. It is and was. On Sunday, to shut him up, former Vice President Mike Pence said it was a “disservice to generations” of veterans, implying his rhetoric plays into terrorists’ hands.

Never once will Pence rebut the substance of Trump’s remarks because he can’t rebut the truth. He has to divert everyone’s attention to irrelevant, cutting criticism elsewhere.

Pence wanted to belittle Trump’s successful overseas trip to reestablish relationships in the Middle East, change the United States’ interventionist direction, and establish trade with these nations.

He always starts with compliments.

Host Kristen Welker said, “Let me ask you about President Trump’s first official overseas trip to the Middle East this week, where he met with the newly installed president of Syria. He dropped all of the sanctions against the country despite Israel’s opposition. The trip included stops in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE but did not stop in Israel. Sir, what message do you think President Trump’s trip sent to Israel overall?”

Turning fact into a personal attack:

Pence said, “First off, I think it was a very successful trip for the American economy. The president secured a financial commitment in all three countries, including a historic contract for purchasing Boeing aircraft. It’ll really support American jobs.”

“But, Kristen, I’ve never been a fan of American presidents criticizing America on foreign soil. And to have the president in Saudi Arabia questioning America’s global war on terror, and describing it as nation-building and interventionist, I thought was a disservice to generations of Americans who wore the uniform and who took the fight to our enemy, you know, in Afghanistan and in Iraq. And particularly giving that speech in Saudi Arabia, where 15 of the 19 9/11 hijackers hailed from, not including Osama bin Laden, I thought was unfortunate.”

Trump stated a fact. He is not interested in intervening in other nations’ affairs or nation-building.

Former Vice President Mike Pence spoke to Kristen Welker on Meet The Press this morning to slam President Trump’s views on the 20 year-long “War on Terror.” ”I have never been a fan of American Presidents criticizing America on foreign soil. To have the President in Saudi Arabia… pic.twitter.com/1KdKFv8EPR — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) May 18, 2025

Pence also wants to implement the same policies that failed in the Ukraine-Russia disaster. Trump will impose sanctions on Russia if he has to, but he’s trying to avoid war and establish peace and cooperative relationships if he can.

Pence won’t say that as Zelensky claims he wants peace, he’s bombing Moscow. Yesterday, Russia returned the favor by hitting Kyiv with drones.

Pence is trying to be the haughty elder statesman here.

If ever you questioned how out-of-touch Mike Pence is, look no further than this clip of him speaking to Kristen Welker this morning on the need for giving more American taxpayer money to Ukraine. ”I think the time is now for sanctions against Russia, and also renewed military… pic.twitter.com/dfCoChzbWl — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) May 18, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email