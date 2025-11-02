Elie Mystal Reviles the US Constitution: Rich White Men Did It

Attorney Elie Mystal, whose hatred of white people has always been in the forefront, doesn’t support the Constitution. He says it’s a rich white man’s document. The left-wing commentator should have left out the word “rich.” Many of those involved were not rich and many became poor after the Revolution, despite propaganda claiming otherwise.

He says in the clip:

“In most of our Constitution, even the amendments have been written and ratified exclusively by white, rich land holding men, right? There is not a single state that had a majority legislature of women that has ratified a single amendment in the current constitution, right? So starting from the beginning and pulling that thread all the way through. Now, this is a white man’s document, and it looks like it. So when you ask, like, is the constitution working as intended, pretty much, and the intention was to crush the rights and democratic participation of everybody who was not a rich white person.”

Mystal is the author of Allow Me to Retort: A Black Guy’s Guide to the Constitution, which is anti-US Constitution. It is anti-gun, anti-white, and anti-police. He seems to think conservatives enslaved black people, although it was Democrats. You had to be a Democrat to be in the KKK. He promoted the idea of carefully placed district judges to combat conservatism.

Elie Mystal is allegedly a Harvard scholar and a justice correspondent for the far-left rag, The Nation. It’s unclear what he is saying here, but he says he wants everybody, including white women, to save the country from white folks.

“The things that this election has proven,” Mystal says, “that this administration has proven, painfully in some ways, is that black people cannot save this country from white folks. We can’t do it alone, right? If white folks aren’t going to join in, if white women aren’t going to join in, if Latinos aren’t going to join in. We can’t do it alone.”