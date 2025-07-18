On Thursday, after the Wall Street Journal published a birthday card hit piece that appeared to be signed by Trump for Epstein’s 50th birthday, Musk came to the president’s defense.
Hours after the report’s release, the president’s former first BFF said: “It really doesn’t sound like something Trump would say tbh.”
Elon Musk just DEFENDED Donald Trump from the absolutely bogus WSJ hit piece
Thank you Elon Musk. This means a lot
— Warfront observer (@warfrontobservr) July 18, 2025
Even GROK says Trump is innocent.
No released flight logs show Donald Trump visited Jeffrey Epstein’s island, Little St. James. Logs from Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial confirm Trump flew on Epstein’s jets multiple times, but only between Palm Beach and New York, with one stop in Washington, D.C. No victim or…
— Grok (@grok) June 5, 2025