Elon Musk & GROK Defend Trump

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

On Thursday, after the Wall Street Journal published a birthday card hit piece that appeared to be signed by Trump for Epstein’s 50th birthday, Musk came to the president’s defense.

Hours after the report’s release, the president’s former first BFF said: “It really doesn’t sound like something Trump would say tbh.”

Even GROK says Trump is innocent.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments