Hochul Wants Bolshie Mamdani to Fix the Perception He’s Anti-Semitic

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said on Wednesday that she told mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani to make amends with the city’s Jewish community. Her idea of making amends is for him to convince them he is not anti-Semitic.

Hochul has to know he’s anti-Semitic.

During an interview on MSNBC, Hochul said she told Mamdani to change people’s “interpretations” of what he said. “You have a lot of healing to do with the Jewish community. Many of your words have been hurtful and hateful to people in their interpretation. No one should have to worry about being in the city and feeling less safe because of who the mayor is and their religious beliefs. So that was important period I raised that concern,” Hochul added.

Interpretation? He recently rallied with the un-indicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. The son of that man is imprisoned for life for Islamic terrorism.

Mamdani tries to make the phrase, “Globalize the Intifada” into an acceptable slogan. He led a BDS movement and is tied to anti-Israel groups. Mamdani is aligned with one group in particular that is tied to Hamas.

Listen to her dire warning to the people of NYC Don't let the media manipulate the public, share this video everywhere!

How should we interpret this, Kathy?

At a recent mayoral forum at B’nai Jeshurun Synagogue, Mamdani was confronted by fellow candidate Whitney Tilson, who accused him of inciting antisemitic mobs.

Mamdani responded by quoting far-left Israeli activists and reiterated his belief in equality for all lives. He further pledged that if elected, he would ensure New York complies with international law, including honoring potential arrest warrants from the International Criminal Court against figures such as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

When asked about the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, Mamdani avoided a direct answer but stated he would ensure his actions do not violate international laws.

What about New York and US law? What about the US Constitution? Why is he always talking about international law?

How should we interpret this, Kathy?

US Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) recently condemned Mamdani for his anti-Israel statements, noting he condemned Israel on October 8, 2023, the day after Hamas’s attack on Israel, rather than denouncing the terrorist organization.

Now, I’m not Jewish, but I don’t want anyone who is out to get any one group of people because of their religion or heritage.

Six days after the genocide of Jews, he said Palestinians were victims of genocide.

Six days after the genocide of Jews, he said Palestinians were victims of genocide.

Six days after Hamas murdered 1200 Jews, Mamdani demanded that Hamas must be spared and Israel must be defunded. His communications director is a liberal Jew. So is his political director. And his media strategist. Liberal Jews are anti-Semites.

Seven days after October 7, he protested Jews in Israel illegally outside Schumer’s house.

I’m not sure how to interpret this next action he took. As a member of the New York State Assembly, Mamdani wrote and introduced a horrific bill. He would have NYS fine synagogues one million dollars should they support certain Israel not-for-profits helping settlements. Synagogues! A fine of this magnitude would shut many of them down.

The language of this bill is very vague and expansive. If a synagogue raises money for other synagogues operating in the Jewish Quarter (old city) of Jerusalem, it could be fined at least $1 million or risk a lawsuit.