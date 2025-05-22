Malema Responds to President Trump by Threatening to Kill the Boer

Radical South African racist leader Julius Malema has responded to President Trump’s comments during a presser today. He wasn’t pleased.

President Trump held a presser with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa today, during which Ramaphosa claimed there is no genocide of white people. He said there is a lot of crime against everyone, and it’s not a racial issue. When President Trump asked about the policy of seizing the land of white farmers, Ramaphosa claimed they are holding back on that.

President Trump was prepared with proof that there is a genocide. Included in the evidence were videos of Julius Malema chanting the Kill the Boer song before a 100,000 roaringly supportive crowd. President Trump asked Ramaphosa why he doesn’t arrest Malema. The South African President had no response.

Malema, the leader of the revolutionary communist Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party, responded to President Donald Trump’s claims about “genocide” by repeating calls to kill white farmers.

This so-called leader is insane.



Ramaphosa tried to argue that Malema’s rhetoric did not represent the government’s policies, but Trump countered that South Africa had passed a law allowing expropriation of land without compensation, that it had racially discriminatory laws, and that thousands of white farmers were attempting to leave to the U.S.

Malema Doubles Down

Malema reacted in a fury on X that EFF is proud that EFF has “shaken the corridors of imperialism in Washington. Our Commander in Chief can be considered in the lines of great revolutionaries, as Donald Trump in his illiterate rants has called for his arrest for daring to call for land expropriation without compensation. As a result, the EFF is concerned by this call that something must be done to stop the EFF President from chanting a liberation heritage song.”

The EFF’s Statement on the Joint Press Briefing by Cyril Ramaphosa and Donald Trump Regarding Conditions in South Africa and CIC Julius Malema -The EFF is proud that its legislative and political agenda, led by the President and Commander in Chief Julius Malema has shaken the… pic.twitter.com/0URc8yttGc — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 21, 2025

