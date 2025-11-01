Nonprofit Tells Illegal to Vote for Mamdani

A nonprofit executive was caught telling an illegal immigrant to vote in the New York City mayoral election and to vote for Mamdani.

La Jornada executive director Pedro Rodriguez told an undercover O’Keefe journalist posing as an unregistered migrant to vote for the guy that starts with M.

The 501(c)3 regulation for this nonprofit prohibits political activity. They are also treasonous telling an illegal alien to vote.

O’Keefe had a prior encounter with Pedro in which he was caught falsifying documents to provide illegal immigrants with New York City residency. If you or I did that to help a white South African, we’d be in prison.