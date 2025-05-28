Elon Musk Is Disappointed in the Big, Beautiful Bill’s Overspending

Elon Musk is disappointed in the big, beautiful bill. Elon Musk says he is “disappointed” by the price tag on the domestic policy bill passed by Republicans in the House last week and heavily backed by President Trump, the billionaire who recently stepped back from running the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, told “CBS Sunday Morning” in an exclusive broadcast interview.

“I was disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not just decreases it, and undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing,” Musk said.

The tax provisions of the package, titled the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” after Mr. Trump’s name for the bill, would increase the deficit by $3.8 trillion by 2034, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

“I think a bill can be big or it can be beautiful,” Musk told CBS News, “but I don’t know if it can be both. My personal opinion.”

That puts him at odds with President Trump and Stephen Miller who said last week that it included massive spending cuts.

Reportedly, President Trump gave the senate permission to rewrite the bill. he doesn’t read these bills, and relies on people he probably can’t trust. He can trust Elon.

“I think a bill can be big or it could be beautiful. But I don’t know if it could be both.” Tech billionaire Elon Musk tells CBS Sunday Morning’s @Pogue he was “disappointed” to see the Trump-backed “big beautiful” spending bill, which passed in the House last week. Musk said… pic.twitter.com/LUcuTaNYrs — CBS Sunday Morning (@CBSSunday) May 28, 2025

