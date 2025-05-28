Female Agents “Whoop” Each Other Outside Obama’s Home

Two female agents brawled outside Barack Obama’s home last week. They “whooped” each other’s “ass.” They could be DEI hires because they don’t sound reputable or hirable, and they are females, one of the preferred categories.
#BREAKING AND EXCLUSIVE: @RCPolitics has obtained video of the fight between two women Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers outside former President Obama’s residence last week after one officer called a supervisor to come before “I whoop this girl’s ass.”
The… https://t.co/6BQyQdEcBs pic.twitter.com/9ouSfHh4sN
— Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) May 27, 2025
You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: