Female Agents “Whoop” Each Other Outside Obama’s Home

By
M Dowling
-
0
26

Two female agents brawled outside Barack Obama’s home last week. They “whooped” each other’s “ass.” They could be DEI hires because they don’t sound reputable or hirable, and they are females, one of the preferred categories.


You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments