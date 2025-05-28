Mystery Surrounding Macron’s Beating: Clown World Sleuths Are on It

We have all seen the video of Mrs. Macron pushing in her hubby Emmanuel’s face as they prepared to deplane. However, we still don’t know why the stewardess’s dress was ripped and her shoulder was bloody.

I don’t believe we’ve found out why the stewardess on Macron’s flight had a ripped and bloody shoulder on the same flight where his wife slapped him in full view of the cameras. There must have been a hell of a fight onboard! pic.twitter.com/E7UxJ2nRWa — Pete Clark (@PeteBritish) May 27, 2025

The French President tried to say they were joking around. Does this look like joking around to you?

People are making jokes out of this and that’s the most painful part, imagine being a president and your wife abuses you at any given opportunity.

Emmanuel Macron, the President of France gets smacked in the by his wife in front of the camera#PerthSantaFancon #RMAMAS2025 pic.twitter.com/dTyQAdYfQB — (@chikazondu) May 27, 2025

The Babylon Bee has the best responses:

Biden, Macron Team Up To Form Support Group For Battered And Abused World Leaders https://t.co/msn0TfWfoa pic.twitter.com/9WWWXAr9wR — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) May 27, 2025

French President Macron Claims He Fell Down The Stairs Again https://t.co/qCMzQocuBq pic.twitter.com/GUfON7d3I3 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) May 26, 2025

