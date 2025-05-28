Mystery Surrounding Macron’s Beating: Clown World Sleuths Are on It

By
M Dowling
-
2
39

We have all seen the video of Mrs. Macron pushing in her hubby Emmanuel’s face as they prepared to deplane. However, we still don’t know why the stewardess’s dress was ripped and her shoulder was bloody.

The French President tried to say they were joking around. Does this look like joking around to you?

The Babylon Bee has the best responses:


The Shame of France
33 minutes ago

Lip readers say Brigitte told Emmanuel, “Stay away, you loser!” as they walked down the stairs. Maybe Emmanuel had a momentary lapse into machismo chemistry and tried to make a play for the stewardess. Maybe then his wife ripped the stewardess’ shoulder and slapped the shit out of France’s pansy President. What perfect karma for little Emmanuel trying to embarrass our great President Trump and undermine the USA.

The Prisoner
1 hour ago

I had not noticed that. The stewardess is scared.

Macron is going to help Vietnam, while he collapses France. That’s perfect “globalism”.

