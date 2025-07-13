Fentanyl, Censorship, Tariffs on the Table for the EU & Canada

The European Union will suspend retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods scheduled to take effect Monday in hopes of reaching a trade deal with the Trump administration by the end of the month. One of the overriding issues for the US in this deal is to shut down the EU’s global censorship. It had been a focal point for Canada as well, but Canada backed off the censorship.

Trump wants Canada to get serious about fentanyl coming over the northern border.

Canada blew off Trump’s request to crack down on Fentanyl at the border.

Now facing 35% tariff.

As for the EU

“This is now the time for negotiations,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters in Brussels on Sunday, after President Donald Trump sent a letter announcing new tariffs of 30% on goods from the EU and Mexico starting Aug. 1.

“We have always been clear that we prefer a negotiated solution,” she said. If they can’t reach a deal, she said that “we will continue to prepare countermeasures so we are fully prepared.”

Europe’s biggest exports to the U.S. are pharmaceuticals, cars, aircraft, chemicals, medical instruments and wine and spirits.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani was heading to Washington for talks Monday with the U.S. administration and Congress. In a statement, Tajani’s office said that in his talks with EU allies before the meetings, he stressed the need to “negotiate with one’s head held high.”

Trump in a letter to the EU said the U.S. trade deficit was a national security threat. He said trade is “hardly reciprocal.”

Also, tariffs are one tool, the White House can use to stop the EU from enforcing its new global censorship law against US social media platforms. Trade, aid, and arms are other tools.