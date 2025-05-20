Elon Musk Visits Clown World South Africa

By
M Dowling
Democrats and their political equals in the West and South Africa are brain dead. This interviewer in the clip below is using every device possible to avoid answering Elon Musk’s question, while the interviewer defends racism against whites in South Africa.

One party calls for the deaths of white farmers and they represent a third of the nation. It’s this party, the EFF Party of Julius Malema:

In all fairness. it’s becoming a Hellscape for everyone as communists ruin it with DEI. Rwanda, here they come.

Don’t let the clowns gaslight you.


