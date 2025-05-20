Elon Musk Visits Clown World South Africa

Democrats and their political equals in the West and South Africa are brain dead. This interviewer in the clip below is using every device possible to avoid answering Elon Musk’s question, while the interviewer defends racism against whites in South Africa.

Holy SH*T! Elon is NOT playing around in this interview. "I was born in South Africa but cannot get a license to operate in Starlink because I'm not black. Does that seem right to you?" "I just asked you a question. Please answer. Does that seem right to you?" "Does that seem… pic.twitter.com/l93A06sZwx — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) May 20, 2025

One party calls for the deaths of white farmers and they represent a third of the nation. It’s this party, the EFF Party of Julius Malema:

How come the left media never covers this racism in South Africa “Shoot to kill, kill the boer, the farmer”? They had no problem with 20M illegals flooding into USA on gov $$$ but suddenly outraged about a small group of white South African refugees.pic.twitter.com/PCil0fixIn — Lily Tang Williams (@Lily4Liberty) May 13, 2025

In all fairness. it’s becoming a Hellscape for everyone as communists ruin it with DEI. Rwanda, here they come.

A few short years was all it took for a thriving, modern South Africa to become a rotting, dilapidated hellscape. Competence and merit are necessary for societies to function. pic.twitter.com/hOaYj0zn5m — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 15, 2025

Don’t let the clowns gaslight you.

A cross was planted for every white farmer murdered in South Africa, forming a massive memorial. The legacy media ignored it—because it didn’t fit their narrative. Now they gaslight the American public, conveniently forgetting that Trump stepped in to help those farmers… pic.twitter.com/WmH4chFXUm — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) May 13, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email