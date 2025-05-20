Sec. Rubio Does a Near-Perfect Job of Iron Shelling Dems

Sec. Rubio told congressional senators today at a hearing that Syria is weeks away from Civil War. The administration realizes that the current leadership is all the US and Syria have to go with for now. Given that, Sec. Rubio is hoping that encouraging them to form a peaceful government will help because the alternative is war and death.

NOW – Rubio says Syria is “maybe weeks” away from “full-scale civil war of epic proportions.” pic.twitter.com/1HCMskfW8G — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 20, 2025

Sen. Van Hollen regrets voting for Secretary Rubio for Secretary. Sec. Rubio tried to explain why he was proud of his actions, but it was a challenge. Van Hollen kept filibustering and talking over him.

VAN HOLLEN: “I have to tell you directly and personally that I regret voting for you for Secretary of State.” RUBIO: “Your regret for voting for me confirms I’m doing a good job.” pic.twitter.com/Ueqgk8rcwC — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 20, 2025

Just to emphasize where Van Hollen is coming from:

Rubio to Van Hollen: “We deported gang members — including the one you had a margarita with” pic.twitter.com/Fne7Zg3Zc5 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 20, 2025

Tim Kaine, who supported the communist Sandanista terrorists years ago, hates taking white refugees into the country. Rubio does a good job of puncturing his argument in this clip.

Democrat Senator Tim Kaine asks about South African refugees coming to the USA: “Can you have a different standard based upon the color of somebody’s skin?” Marco Rubio: “I’m not the one arguing that. Apparently you are because you don’t like the fact that they are White.” pic.twitter.com/AMQ7UavsJE — TheBlaze (@theblaze) May 20, 2025

Longer clip:

