Sec. Rubio Does a Near-Perfect Job of Iron Shelling Dems

By
M Dowling
-
5
45

Sec. Rubio told congressional senators today at a hearing that Syria is weeks away from Civil War. The administration realizes that the current leadership is all the US and Syria have to go with for now. Given that, Sec. Rubio is hoping that encouraging them to form a peaceful government will help because the alternative is war and death.

Sen. Van Hollen regrets voting for Secretary Rubio for Secretary. Sec. Rubio tried to explain why he was proud of his actions, but it was a challenge. Van Hollen kept filibustering and talking over him.

Just to emphasize where Van Hollen is coming from:

Tim Kaine, who supported the communist Sandanista terrorists years ago, hates taking white refugees into the country. Rubio does a good job of puncturing his argument in this clip.

Longer clip:


trumpFelon
trumpFelon
31 minutes ago

Rubio is doing a poor job. The reality is this admin favors refugees that are white and deports those that are not, including those that are here legally. History won’t be kind to those that supported this mess.

-1
Reply
Peter B. Prange,
Peter B. Prange,
2 minutes ago
Reply to  trumpFelon

Wow, a full load of Daily Kos readers showed up today. Your pro-racist diatribe, though you tired to disguise it, fell flat. Take you DEI nonsense elsewhere.

0
Reply
Klaus Kinski
Klaus Kinski
1 hour ago

Timmy-boy Kaine jumped like a rabbit when Rubio said Timmy would allow anyone in. “No! no!” LOL.

0
Reply
Klaus Kinski
Klaus Kinski
1 hour ago

Van Hollen is a POS.
I think he was about to cry.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Klaus Kinski
-1
Reply
Klaus Kinski
Klaus Kinski
1 hour ago

Saddam Hussein the sequel.
History repeats itself.
I’m not saying its bad or good. Time will tell.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Klaus Kinski
0
Reply
