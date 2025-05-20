Musk Steps Back, Trump Steps Back, & Teslas Aren’t Burning

President Donald Trump has stopped mentioning Elon Musk on Truth Social as the administration takes a significant step back from the tech billionaire brought on to trim the federal budget. Some of his staff and the White House account have stepped back, and Musk has stepped back.

Trump no longer uses Musk’s name in fundraisers.

Trump posted about Musk an average of four times per week on Truth Social in February and March, as Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency led to the firing of employees and the shuttering of federal departments that cost large sums of money and spread leftist propaganda. According to an analysis by Politico, the president hasn’t mentioned Musk once since the start of April.

Until early April, Musk posted about the president on his X account almost every day, but posts where Trump is mentioned have since tailed off.

According to polling, Musk has stepped back from front-line politics since proving unpopular with the public. He faced ridicule over the outcome of the Wisconsin Supreme Court race last month.

“He’s finished, done, gone. He polls terribly. People hate him,” an anonymous GOP operative told Politico. “He’d go to Wisconsin thinking he can buy people’s votes, wear the cheese hat, act like a 9-year-old. … It doesn’t work. It’s offensive to people.”

Of course, the operative is talking about the left hating him. By mentioning an anonymous GOP operative, they want to suggest Republicans hate him, too.

The leftists burned down Teslas to cancel Elon, and now he has to worry about Tesla, the most popular car in America.

Musk said they don’t need him every day.

Sen. Jim Justice said Musk went too far, but sees him as an asset and a “Patriot.” They are just adjusting.

DOGE continues, and Musk is having dinner with Trump this week.

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spokesperson Viet Shelton said last month that Democrats “are going to win” by reminding voters that “Republicans are failing at lowering costs because they are too busy pushing tax breaks for the ultra-wealthy.”

The tax breaks are for everyone, but Democrats lie about that.

However, inflation is down, and spending was down in April. Trump has brought in ten trillion in trade deals.

Others quoted by Politico say the administration is cutting programs people rely on, which will cost the GOP the midterms.

For example, expanded Medicare for able-bodied people and people making as much as $80,000 are being cut. The Democrats add these cuts for votes.

Unfortunately, Congress is spending the money faster than DOGE can cut. Also, lawyers are getting DOGE squeezed out every time they try to find areas to cut.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email