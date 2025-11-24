Elon Musk’s DOGE Was Dissolved! He Got too Close?

Elon Musk’s DOGE team was quietly dissolved even though it still had eight months left on its mandate to cut excessive regulations and federal spending.

Rep. Tim Burchett says Musk was pushed out of Washington because he was getting too close to exposing corrupt officials enriching themselves through dark-money NGO networks.

“NGO money pours into Washington and ends up in politicians’ pockets as dark money. Money, power and arrogance are what run this town.”

Tim Burchett: “And Elon Musk had it right. That’s why I think both parties shunned themselves from him, because he said that NGOs and money flows right back to Washington.

“And he told me, he said, I think it flows in the pockets of politicians. When you had the ranking member of the committee, I serve on that, went through the bill to defund the Taliban, which you know still waiting in the Senate for them to pass it. All kinds of confusion over there.

“They’re fighting over the NGOs, the money, he told me, the money flows right from your pockets to the dead gum NGOs. The NGOs money comes right back to Washington in the form of dark money and in the pockets of politicians. That’s why you’re seeing Republicans go squishy on NGOs, because they’re shady as hell.

“They all are. I mean, if you’re involved in it, they are. Not everybody up here is. Some of them are just willing idiots. They just go along to get along so they know that they’ll get their crumbs, and they don’t really ask where they come from.”

Benny: “Do you think that that’s what Elon found, and that’s why he was run out of the city?”

Burchett: “That’s my theory. That’s my theory. Ultimately, I think he was getting too close. I don’t know if he found the specifics yet, but I’d say he was right on it. He was right on it. And then you don’t see the media … that’s exactly what happened. And it’s just, it’s money, it’s power, and it’s arrogance, all those three three things is what runs this town?”