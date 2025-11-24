Ukraine Peace Deal Is Close: “My Country Is Bleeding Out”

President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested today today that a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia is in the works. Ukraine also feels it’s the best deal they will get.

Earlier this morning, Trump wrote:

“Is it really possible that big progress is being made in Peace Talks between Russia and Ukraine??? Don’t believe it until you see it, but something good just may be happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

Ukraine Is Bleeding Out

Ukraine says Trump’s revised peace framework now meets their core demands on security and sovereignty after talks with Rubio, Witkoff, Kushner & Driscoll. A major breakthrough toward a final deal.

Zelensky’s former spokeswoman says “my country is bleeding out” and rejecting peace again will only bring worse terms. Trump’s team made a major breakthrough in Geneva. Ukraine has no cards left — and Kyiv insiders know it.

The White House confirmed a refined framework protecting Ukraine’s sovereignty and long term security. With EU leaders undermining the talks & Russia dug in, Zelensky has few cards left. Trump told him months ago he was “gambling with millions of lives.” Trump was correct. The UK, France, and Germany and others still want Zelensky to hold out. That’s disgusting. Allegedly, millions have died.

Every subsequent deal for Ukraine will only be worse — because we are losing. We are losing people, territory, and the economy.

The EU (which by the way has paid Russia more than €311 billion for energy and goods since February 2022) has no real strategy, no way to stop fueling… pic.twitter.com/zx8lBKQn7X — Iuliia Mendel (@IuliiaMendel) November 22, 2025

What really infuriates me is then-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson squashed a peace deal President Zelensky wanted to make. It was basically Minsk II. Now they have lost so much more, especailly in the lives of their young men.

Sec. Marco Rubio said they’ve achieved substantial progress and had the most productive day yet in these ongoing peace talks.

Secretary Rubio, Envoy Witkoff, Jared Kushner and Secretary Driscoll held extensive sessions with Ukraine in Geneva, where Ukrainian officials said the new draft agreement solves all principal concerns from security guarantees to reconstruction plans. They praised the detailed revisions, calling them credible and enforceable protections for Ukraine’s long term stability. Rubio emphasized Trump’s goal of ending the war and preventing further loss of life. Both sides called the meeting a major step toward comprehensive peace.

This still has to go past Russia.