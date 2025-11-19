Elon Thanks Trump for All He Has Done for America

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has thanked President Donald Trump following his first public appearance at the White House since their public feud earlier this year.

On Tuesday night, the White House hosted a black-tie dinner for Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), where Musk was seen “breaking bread’ with other leaders in the technology, finance, and energy industries in the East Room.

Tesla, as a company, made its way into the Saudi market in April, as it hosted a launch event at the Bujairi Terrace. Musk also previously met MBS at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum in Riyadh this May.

On Wednesday, Musk posted photos of himself near Trump at Tuesday night’s event, leading his social media following to believe he may be ready to set aside his differences with the president.

“I would like to thank President Trump for all he has done for America and the world,” Musk wrote on X.

Elon Musk with Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum in Washington, DC today.

