The Left Loves Marjorie Taylor Greene Today

As Bo Snerdley said today, the left and a few Republicans love Marjorie Taylor Greene today. The Left always hated her so this is a big turnaround. This mess will cost us the midterms. I suspect their sudden profession of admiration and love is not sincere and only temporary.
TDS Democrats with a handful of Republicans are trashing President Trump today. I bet they feel so proud of themselves. https://t.co/ydgTtLny89
— Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) November 18, 2025
The left loves MTG today.
Holy smokes! https://t.co/P9xveWg9Ip
— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) November 18, 2025
The “Traitor” is Trump not MTG. He has betrayed the people of the US on everything from Epstein to Venezuela https://t.co/NwcXgl4hLV
— George Galloway (@georgegalloway) November 18, 2025
When people called Trump a fascist racists pedo nazi crook she was silent. There’s just one set of rules, like it or not. https://t.co/agcxJGAbRs
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) November 18, 2025
MTG's transformation into Liz Cheney is nearly complete.
She's got all the talking points down and she's playing the victim like a pro. pic.twitter.com/jwMtM63oqk
— Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) November 18, 2025
MTG is a true patriot and anyone opposing her has betrayed our nation pic.twitter.com/DwTyMDr3dY
— Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) November 19, 2025
Pam Barr said it’s on my desk, the files will never see the light of day and now they will be released in 30 days. When (and if) they come out heavily redacted and no justice served, it’s high time to fire and indict Bondi.
If Bondi will not act again on the files, this will solidly point blame to Trump. Congress has made a law to release the files. As MTG said, this never should have been a fight. Trump has let Bondi sabotage his administration, which I warned about here long ago. If Trump wants to go down with midterm losses, and not… Read more »
The focus here on MTG is just plain ridiculous.
Trump was very wrong for referring to her as a traitor. Trump should SHUT UP.
MTG does not admire the left.
The midterms have nothing to do with MTG. Trump greatly erred. The midterms are about republicans running as MAGA or RINOs.
MTG has made a fool of herself and if she persists she will find herself in the same situation as Liz Cheney, which amounts to sitting all alone at home, with not a friend in the world.
A lot of people like her and think they have to be loyal even when she is wrong. I hope she changes course. I just want Trump to succeed.
I go by actions, as MTG said. Actions by Trump and his corrupt DOJ on the Epstein files were awful.
You folks cannot point to anything awful MTG said.
The difference between MTG and Cheney is gargantuan.
You folks have a herd mentality, you like to pile on.
“This mess will cost us the midterms.”
??? What an indictment of fickle USA voters of is the comment more about emboldened Democrats stuffing ballot boxes.