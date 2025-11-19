The Left Loves Marjorie Taylor Greene Today

M Dowling
23

As Bo Snerdley said today, the left and a few Republicans love Marjorie Taylor Greene today. The Left always hated her so this is a big turnaround. This mess will cost us the midterms. I suspect their sudden profession of admiration and love is not sincere and only temporary.

The left loves MTG today.

7 Comments
jazzfusionary
jazzfusionary
1 minute ago

Pam Barr said it’s on my desk, the files will never see the light of day and now they will be released in 30 days. When (and if) they come out heavily redacted and no justice served, it’s high time to fire and indict Bondi.

The Prisoner
The Prisoner
33 minutes ago

If Bondi will not act again on the files, this will solidly point blame to Trump. Congress has made a law to release the files. As MTG said, this never should have been a fight. Trump has let Bondi sabotage his administration, which I warned about here long ago. If Trump wants to go down with midterm losses, and not… Read more »

The Prisoner
The Prisoner
44 minutes ago

The focus here on MTG is just plain ridiculous.

Trump was very wrong for referring to her as a traitor. Trump should SHUT UP.

MTG does not admire the left.

The midterms have nothing to do with MTG. Trump greatly erred. The midterms are about republicans running as MAGA or RINOs.

Saltherring
Saltherring
50 minutes ago

MTG has made a fool of herself and if she persists she will find herself in the same situation as Liz Cheney, which amounts to sitting all alone at home, with not a friend in the world.

M Dowling
Author
M Dowling
46 minutes ago
Reply to  Saltherring

A lot of people like her and think they have to be loyal even when she is wrong. I hope she changes course. I just want Trump to succeed.

The Prisoner
The Prisoner
30 minutes ago
Reply to  Saltherring

I go by actions, as MTG said. Actions by Trump and his corrupt DOJ on the Epstein files were awful.

You folks cannot point to anything awful MTG said.

The difference between MTG and Cheney is gargantuan.

You folks have a herd mentality, you like to pile on.

Peter B. Prange,
Peter B. Prange,
1 hour ago

“This mess will cost us the midterms.”
??? What an indictment of fickle USA voters of is the comment more about emboldened Democrats stuffing ballot boxes.

