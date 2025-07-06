Elon to Form a 3rd Party Based on a Poll Where Bots & Foreigners Vote

By
M Dowling
-
2
8

Elon Musk is angry about the Big Beautiful Bill and he’s forming a new ‘America Party’ after doing a poll on X. Based on the X posters, it’s what people want.

To me, this isn’t a very good poll scientifically. Bots and people around the globe voted. There were 64% of global respondents in the poll.The previous poll was about 80/20 against. All it will do is take votes from conservatives. He has the likes of radical left Mark Cuban signing on, and that’s what the party will look like. That’s only my opinion. I have an assortment of responses below.

That being said, he is right that it is a Uni-party. Trump is doing a lot of good, he needs the four years. I don’t like the spending in the BBB either.

He will split the Conservatives Republican Party, and will get even more Uni-party. There is no common ground with far-left Democrats who will jump on this. Musk wants to run the country. I like and admire him, but he needs to stay in his lane.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Saltherring
Saltherring
2 minutes ago

I do not like all the spending in the OBBB either. Hopefully Trump will stage his budget bills in the remaining three years of his term, expecting that revenues will increase while reducing spending on useless programs and corrupt agencies.

0
Reply
Rod Martin
Rod Martin
16 minutes ago

Better to concentrate on a few liberal Republican districts and them out then elect another like Trump in 2028 with a congress to back him up

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz