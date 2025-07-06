Elon to Form a 3rd Party Based on a Poll Where Bots & Foreigners Vote

Elon Musk is angry about the Big Beautiful Bill and he’s forming a new ‘America Party’ after doing a poll on X. Based on the X posters, it’s what people want.

To me, this isn’t a very good poll scientifically. Bots and people around the globe voted. There were 64% of global respondents in the poll.The previous poll was about 80/20 against. All it will do is take votes from conservatives. He has the likes of radical left Mark Cuban signing on, and that’s what the party will look like. That’s only my opinion. I have an assortment of responses below.

That being said, he is right that it is a Uni-party. Trump is doing a lot of good, he needs the four years. I don’t like the spending in the BBB either.

The way we’re going to crack the uniparty system is by using a variant of how Epaminondas shattered the myth of Spartan invincibility at Leuctra: Extremely concentrated force at a precise location on the battlefield. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2025

He will split the Conservatives Republican Party, and will get even more Uni-party. There is no common ground with far-left Democrats who will jump on this. Musk wants to run the country. I like and admire him, but he needs to stay in his lane.

I have huge respect for @elonmusk and everything he has done for free speech and to ferret out waste fraud and corruption in federal spending, but I would rather see him pursue his efforts at electoral reform within the Republican Party primaries rather than having a new party… — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) July 5, 2025

To those arguing: “3rd parties steal votes” Should’ve thought about that before alienating people from your coalition. Nobody owes their loyalty to any party including the Dems and Reps. Taking people for granted isn’t a good strategy. — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) July 5, 2025

I am staying as a Republican. We are 74,606 *active* voters away from flipping Pennsylvania . If you do NOT like Governor Shapiro or that democrats shut down Pennsylvania during COVID, a third party will only help re-elect Shapiro in 2026. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 5, 2025

There were two choices in dealing with your legitimate disgruntlement: 1. Continue to turn the GOP into the MAGA Party. -or- 2. Create a third party that cripples the MAGA movement and hands generational control of the USA to the neo-Marxist Democrats. pic.twitter.com/i31AT9hMsO — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) July 5, 2025

Do you want to take over the libertarian party? We’re not really using it lol. — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) July 5, 2025

If you really want to drill down to the core of the issue, and solution. It’s not a 3rd party we need, it’s a repeal of the 17th Amendment. Give me a shout. I’ll explain how the political atom can be split. — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) July 5, 2025

Look no further than the 1992 presidential election. Bill Clinton lost the popular vote by 12.6%, but he won the presidential election. Ross Perot ran as an Independent and garnered 18.9% of the popular vote paving the way for George Bush’s defeat. Otherwise George Bush would… pic.twitter.com/xgxbLvOYmn — I’m Your Huckleberry (@RossFairchild) July 5, 2025

If you are good with Second Amendment as the Founders intended and hate the IRS, I’m all ears. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 6, 2025