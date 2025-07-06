The Key Provision in the BBB, Let’s Roll

One of the most significant provisions in the Big Beautiful Bill (BBB) is the money allocated for immigration enforcement. If we don’t deport the millions of illegals who poured in, we won’t have a country.

The BBB funding for immigration enforcement includes $47 billion for the border wall, $45 billion for detention centers, $30 billion for ICE, $12 billion for state-level crackdowns, $10 billion for DHS reimbursement.

BANNON: All 10 million illegal INVADERS must go. Full stop. If ICE has to enforce that, then so be it. It’s time to clean up our America. pic.twitter.com/ad0OrsRTFY — Bannon’s WarRoom (@Bannons_WarRoom) June 10, 2025

ICE will now be able to detain 116,000 people at a time for processing, which they expect to take three days. It is double the current detention capacity, and that is only the processing component.

Trump is hiring 10,000 new ICE agents. Unfortunately, it’s not the 87,000 Biden got approved for the IRS to torment Americans. They’ll receive $10,000 bonuses, and they’ll work hand-in-glove with local police to detain illegals fast.

This is the moment when TX National Guard became overrun by migrants rioting to get across the border here in El Paso today We were there and saw it all happen. Absolute chaos here. pic.twitter.com/VN6Kf663ie — Jennie Taer ️ (@JennieSTaer) March 21, 2024

The Left is carrying on like they never did over the IRS agents, claiming we could end world hunger with that money. They are given to hyperbole and hysteria based on no facts. If it could end world hunger, why didn’t they do it eight times over with the money for the IRS agents.

Perhaps we can be a nation with sovereignty and borders again. How crazy did Americans become to allow this to happen? We Have millions of unvetted people in this country. We don’t know who they are or why they came. It’s madness. Any sane person can see that.

Personally, I strongly disagree with the farmer-hotel worker amnesty President Trump is considering, but not having seen a bill, it’s better to not react. I will say, however, that we have had nine amnesties and all they did was make the country less American. Diversity is clearly not our strength without assimilation. People should come legally if only because they will be screened and are coming without breaking our laws.

We have the tools to clean up the mess. Let’s roll.

STEVE CORTES: The open border agenda has changed America for the worse. We’ve welcomed people like Soros, Ilhan Omar, and now maybe Mandani in New York. It’s time for zero illegal immigration and a pause on legal immigration until this is under control again.@CortesSteve pic.twitter.com/P00aFr3jAl — Bannon’s WarRoom (@Bannons_WarRoom) June 27, 2025