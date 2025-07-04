Elon Wants a 3rd Party to Focus on Senate & House Seats

To me, third Parties always end up being political theater and splitting the vote. It usually favors Democrats. As a Republican, I don’t want to see a split vote, not at this time.

In 1912, Theodore Roosevelt, a former president, tried it and received 27% of the vote. In 1992, H. Ross Perot received 19% of the popular vote and no electoral votes. With the electoral college system, it’s not likely a third-party candidate could ever win.

The Libertarian Party is the third largest party and only won a little over 3% in 2016. They are trying to woo Musk and his money.

Is it different for Congress?

Third parties arise out of some discontent and therefore cause internal strife. It becomes too antagonistic to win over enough people.

Elon is at war with President Trump over the BBB and the deficit spending no one likes, but he also isn’t the President. Is his ego involved or is the BBB too disappointing to him? Musk isn’t even giving the BBB a chance. Maybe he should wait and see what growth can do and how successful the bill is.

The bill does some great things with immigration. If it does nothing else, that will be key.

I could be wrong, so it would be good to hear readers’ opinions.

UPDATE: Elon Musk says he might create the “America Party” and simply focus on 2 or 3 Senate seats and 8-10 House seats “That would be enough to serve as the deciding vote on contentious laws, ensuring that they serve the true will of the people.” Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/ChBHyoX8CL — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 4, 2025