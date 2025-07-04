Elon Wants a 3rd Party to Focus on Senate & House Seats

To me, third Parties always end up being political theater and splitting the vote. It usually favors Democrats. As a Republican, I don’t want to see a split vote, not at this time.
In 1912, Theodore Roosevelt, a former president, tried it and received 27% of the vote. In 1992, H. Ross Perot received 19% of the popular vote and no electoral votes. With the electoral college system, it’s not likely a third-party candidate could ever win.
The Libertarian Party is the third largest party and only won a little over 3% in 2016. They are trying to woo Musk and his money.
Is it different for Congress?
Third parties arise out of some discontent and therefore cause internal strife. It becomes too antagonistic to win over enough people.
Elon is at war with President Trump over the BBB and the deficit spending no one likes, but he also isn’t the President. Is his ego involved or is the BBB too disappointing to him? Musk isn’t even giving the BBB a chance. Maybe he should wait and see what growth can do and how successful the bill is.
The bill does some great things with immigration. If it does nothing else, that will be key.
I could be wrong, so it would be good to hear readers’ opinions.
UPDATE: Elon Musk says he might create the “America Party” and simply focus on 2 or 3 Senate seats and 8-10 House seats
“That would be enough to serve as the deciding vote on contentious laws, ensuring that they serve the true will of the people.”
— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 4, 2025
We need more competition in government, instead of these 2 parties which work generally as blocks instead of individuals. There are no parties in the Constitution. Legislators making decisions based on party are in a way engaged in racketeering, since they are there to represent their constituents, not a party. There is no rule that 2 parties works better than… Read more »
This is all about Elon Musk’s ego, NOT America. Third parties only destroy. Never in history have they helped the cause.
This is all about your ego, that you have aligned yourself with the RINO party. This is really about the dangerous and expensive debt, which holds this nation down, while you whine about Musk because it makes you feel good. You are a historian? How are those 2 parties doing for us, we have an invasion of 15 million and… Read more »
Third parties always seem to draw from the conservative side. Hopefully if he gets his party started it will not give the liberals the house and senate.
I think that is because real conservative oriented people tend to be thinking people. If there were a 3rd party, the GOP could align with them. But in reality, given the ridiculous spending bills both parties have passed since 2009, the GOP would align better with the dems.