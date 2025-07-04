A Certain Party & Media Make July 4 as Miserable as Possible

“We will stand by the right, we will stand by the true, we will live, we will die for the red, white, and blue.”

– Anonymous

No doubt, many Americans will wear red, white, and blue on Independence Day. But others plan on wearing black on the 4th of July because they have decided it is not equitable.

It is a country with a Constitution that demands equal opportunity, but Marxists want equal outcomes as a way to make things “fair.”

Maxine Waters demonizes the Declaration of Independence with a craptastic bunch of lies about voter suppression. She thinks the Declaration says only white men are equal.

Cori Bush thinks black people are slaves and the land is stolen — favorite communist mantras.

Sarah Maslin Nir, reporter for The New York Times, on the American flag:

“Today, flying the flag from the back of a pickup truck or over a lawn is increasingly seen as a clue, albeit an imperfect one, to a person’s political affiliation in a deeply divided nation.”

Nir says it’s Trump’s fault that the flag is no longer a “unifying symbol.”

Being with family to celebrate our luck at living in the USA, eating hot dogs, and setting off fireworks mean nothing to this person.

We’re fascists? I doubt this person ever liked July 4.

July 4 for some Democrats is merely an opportunity to bash Trump – pretend he is destroying lives and killing people.

Pro-Palestine/Hamas radicals don’t like us – shocker!

The French lefties, who had the most violent of revolutions, dissed us also.

Saltherring
Saltherring
33 minutes ago

It must be a miserable existence when one hates their country and is too lazy, stupid and corrupt to work to change it. That said, it is up to hard-working and law-abiding Americans to erase and correct the horrible things Obongo and Bidumb did to our republic and to ensure we never allow them to steal control of our government… Read more »

1
Reply
