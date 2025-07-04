A Certain Party & Media Make July 4 as Miserable as Possible

“We will stand by the right, we will stand by the true, we will live, we will die for the red, white, and blue.” – Anonymous

No doubt, many Americans will wear red, white, and blue on Independence Day. But others plan on wearing black on the 4th of July because they have decided it is not equitable.

It is a country with a Constitution that demands equal opportunity, but Marxists want equal outcomes as a way to make things “fair.”

Maxine Waters demonizes the Declaration of Independence with a craptastic bunch of lies about voter suppression. She thinks the Declaration says only white men are equal.

Further, the Dec. of Ind. says we hold these truths to be “self-evident”… yet:

– 17 states have enacted voter suppression laws

– Supreme Court gutted Sec. 5 of the Voting Rights Act

– George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Michael Brown, Sandra Bland, Tamir Rice Need I say more? #July4 — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) July 4, 2021

Cori Bush thinks black people are slaves and the land is stolen — favorite communist mantras.

When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people. This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) July 4, 2021

Sarah Maslin Nir, reporter for The New York Times, on the American flag:

“Today, flying the flag from the back of a pickup truck or over a lawn is increasingly seen as a clue, albeit an imperfect one, to a person’s political affiliation in a deeply divided nation.”

Nir says it’s Trump’s fault that the flag is no longer a “unifying symbol.”

Being with family to celebrate our luck at living in the USA, eating hot dogs, and setting off fireworks mean nothing to this person.

4th of July is such a cursed holiday Its ungodly hot, sweating like a -American-, swamp ass all day, mosquitoes eating your entire family, sunburns on 50%… loud as fuck noises and smoke on your street at any hour, people way too drunk and dumb in public starting at 3pm pic.twitter.com/k1xaGY2nxO — FenderBone (@FenderBone6) July 3, 2025

We’re fascists? I doubt this person ever liked July 4.

July 4th used to be one of my favorite holidays growing up. Not anymore. Our country is officially a fascist, authoritarian regime, with a demented felon as a puppet for Putin, the oligarchy, & his psycho Project 2025 minions. #NoKingsJuly4 https://t.co/umXULer7oD — GroovyTeacher1968☮️ (@GroovyTeach92) July 1, 2025

July 4 for some Democrats is merely an opportunity to bash Trump – pretend he is destroying lives and killing people.

BREAKING: A “somber” tone extends across the country after Trump’s first 6 months in office. July 4th events in some cities canceled. Worries grow as millions lose health insurance and food security. Protests against authoritarianism. #July4th #NoKingsJuly4 #BigUglyBill pic.twitter.com/9ueuP9J3Qd — West Hollywood Post (@Wehopost) July 4, 2025

THERE WILL BE NO 4TH OF JULY The independence of the United States is faltering, with a president who would like to be king, expelling the natives from whom he stole lands. Blaming everyone, except taking responsibility for their actions, brutal wars and technofeudalism pic.twitter.com/7YNa9bkI0K — KATYCATSCDMX (@katycatscdmx) July 4, 2025

Pro-Palestine/Hamas radicals don’t like us – shocker!

Palestinians remove the American flag in Washington DC and raise a Palestinian flag. They hate America. pic.twitter.com/mUbtvSyzYI — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) July 4, 2025

The French lefties, who had the most violent of revolutions, dissed us also.

New mural in France unveiled one day before Americans celebrate Independence Day showing Lady Liberty covering her face in ‘shame.’ pic.twitter.com/kUTh8pwALH — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 4, 2025