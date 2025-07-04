Secretary Rubio Recalls the Top Diplomat in Colombia

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Thursday that he recalled the Chargé d’Affaires ad interim from Bogotá, Colombia, after what he said were “baseless and reprehensible statements from senior Colombian government officials.”

“In addition to the recall of the Chargé, the United States is pursuing other measures to make clear our deep concern over the current state of our bilateral relationship,” the press release read. “Despite policy differences with the current government, Colombia remains an essential strategic partner,” the release continued. “We are committed to close cooperation on a range of shared priorities, including regional security and stability, and we remain engaged in efforts that improve the lives of Americans and Colombians alike.”

That is the exactly right move by Sec. Rubio and it is very significant in the world of diplomacy.

The History

Colombia’s president, Gustavo Petro, a far-left radical and former guerilla, is losing support. He is a friend to Venezuela’s Maduro, and his former foreign minister said he’s a drug addict. As his support spirals, he is accusing “right-wing extremists” of trying to overthrow him.

Two weeks ago, Alvaro Leyva, Petro’s ex–foreign minister, accused Petro of being “dependent on substances that affect emotional and mental equilibrium.” He added that Petro disappeared for days in Paris to “indulge.”

Petro fired back with a speech in Bogotá: “I’m a revolutionary,” he said. “Cocaine is no worse than whiskey.” Then he blamed America, accusing the U.S. of being part of a far-right plot to remove him from office.

He might have taken Maduro’s advice who is also given to the same outlandish allegations.

That’s when Rubio recalled the the top US diplomat.

The Secretary went further. “We are pursuing other measures to make clear our deep concern over the state of the relationship.”

If you remember, Trump deported two flights of Colombian illegals back to Colombia in January. Petro rejected the flights and accused Trump of “treating Colombians like criminals,” and tried to block deportations.

Trump immediately slammed him with: 25% tariff on all Colombian imports, a travel ban on government officials, and visa revocations for Petro’s entire circle.

Then he threatened 50% tariffs and Petro caved within a week. Petro went so far as to offer his own plane to fly deportees back to Colombia.

The Colombian communist regime is collapsing from within. Petro is corrupt and unstable, and is looking for a fall guy and thought the US would fill the position.