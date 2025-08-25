Mozart Gets a Trigger Warning at the Glyndebourne Festival Opera

Even Mozart can’t escape politically correct trigger warnings since the wokes obviously think the viewers are all snowflakes and need their trite alerts. The trigger warning interrupted Mozart’s work at the Glyndebourne Festival Opera in East Sussex, England.

There is a growing debate over whether classical performances require content advisories.

Why do they even have to debate this???

The festival organizers have cautioned audiences about “imbalances of power between masters and servants” featured in the Mozart production.

Their advisory specifically highlights that lower-status characters face “unwanted sexual advances and physically aggressive behavior” throughout the performance.

Omg, wokes gone wild.