Erasing Reality Toy Anyone Can Use

Google Veo 3 hit the Internet and it’s 100% AI. You will find it hard to believe how realistic it is, and it will make you realize how the world of unreality will seriously harm our culture in the near future. It’s a wonderful creation and a terrible one. You won’t know what’s real or fake. We won’t be able to discren reality when these creations evolve.

As it is now, I often speak with AI and sometimes I can’t tell for several minutes that it’s not a human. What happens to us without proper human contact? What would we become? We meet on Zoom now. It’s not same as human contact. We need people back in the office to help save humanity.

How can you be sure you are doing legitimate business knowing it could all be fake or while they’re chatting, they’re hacking you? Losing trust and honest dealings will be the first casualties.

These clips are now available to anyone to play with and they are so good, you can’t tell what is fake. It will only get better at fakery. This comes as people have lost their way and lie without compunction. It comes as people discover the joy of remote work and goofing off.