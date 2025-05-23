Rep. Goldman Brazenly Lies About the Vicious Deportees

Boston Judge Brian Murphy ordered President Trump to not deport eight of the worst people in the world. He also ordered taxpayer-funded interpreters and lawyers for them. Why? Is that a section I missed in the Constitution?

They are all monsters who killed people or raped children. They all have final deportation orders. If they have final deportation orders, their cases have been adjudicated and they had due process. Additionally, they are the scum of the earth.

Now we have the undemocratic lying Levi heir pretending it’s a due process issue. He is a despicable human. He only goes on air to lie. I don’t know his motives, but he certainly rationalizes or he couldn’t look himself in the mirror.

All they want to do is claim Trump violated a court order. Perhaps they want to imprison him. This is why all these leftist judges are doing what they are doing.

“All anyone is talking about here is due process”: Democratic Congressman Dan Goldman on a federal judge saying that the Trump administration “unquestionably” violated a court order when it tried to transfer migrant detainees on a possible deportation flight to South Sudan. pic.twitter.com/XokF45rA4j — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) May 22, 2025

Tricia McLaughlin, Assistant Secretary for DHS, has responded to these lies about these criminal illegals all have final deportation orders:

“Every single one of these illegal aliens has been CONVICTED of a heinous crime and have final deportation orders. Due process is a straw man argument here— but they have run out of excuses for wanting to keep murderers & child rapists in our country.”

All of these people are monsters and Democrat judges and politicians defend them. It’s remarkable, and I think, evil.

