Schumer Condemns the “Seemingly” Anti-Semitic Murder of a Young Couple

By
M Dowling
-
2
25

Chuck Schumer condemned the killing of the Israeli embassy workers who support Israel by a man intent on “freeing Palestine.” However, in his usual cowardly manner, Chuckie refused to mention the terrorist’s communist background, which was quite obvious as he screamed, “Free, Free Palestine.”

The couple were murdered in front of the Jewish Museum after an event. The killer, Elias Rodriguez fired into a group of four, killing the couple, and then went into the museum confessing his crime and screaming out his motive to kill Jews.

Instead of being honest, Chuck said it was “seemingly” anti-Semitic. That’s because he wants the radical Islamist and communist vote. Prove me wrong.

The fact is anyone could be murdered by these lunatics. If you walk out of a Jewish deli, they could kill you.

This is crazy to listen to. Two young people, at least one a Christian, were murdered by a Jew-hating communist who supported violent Palestinian movements. This is what this young man has to say.


Laurel
Laurel
42 minutes ago

Chucky had to think about it for 3 days.

0
Reply
Anglia Angle
Anglia Angle
36 minutes ago
Reply to  Laurel

Last edited 36 minutes ago by Anglia Angle
