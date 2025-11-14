Eric Swalwell’s Might Be a Naughty Mortgage Fraudster

Rep. Eric Swalwell, who slept with a Chinese Honeypot while sitting on the Foreign Relations Committee, had the gall to take the Epstein-Trump emails and run with them and made claims unsupported by evidence. He is now under investigation for mortgage fraud. He’s crying about being a target, but if he did the deed…

The NY Post reports:

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) was hit with a federal criminal referral for alleged mortgage and tax fraud related to his purchase of a $1.2 million home in Washington, DC, that he claimed as a primary residence, The Post has confirmed.

Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte in a Wednesday letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi requested an investigation of Swalwell based on allegedly false and misleading statements he made about the purchase, NBC News first reported.

The California Democrat was able to secure millions of dollars’ worth of loans and refinancing based on the primary residence declaration in DC, a source familiar with the referral said.

Is this a thing? Is it something Democrats teach during their welcoming classes or Summits? There is a rash of them.

In response, Swalwell said he’s a victim. I don’t know about that. If you committed mortgage fraud, you have to pay since no one is above the law.

“As the most vocal critic of Donald Trump over the last decade and as the only person who still has a surviving lawsuit against him, the only thing I am surprised about is that it took him this long to come after me,” the California lawmaker said.

“Like James Comey and John Bolton, Adam Schiff and Lisa Cook, Letitia James and the dozens more to come – I refuse to live in fear in what was once the freest country in the world.

“Of course, I will not end my lawsuit against him. And I will not stop speaking out against the President and speaking up for Californians,” he continued. “As Mark Twain said, ‘Patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it.’ Mr. President, do better. Be better.”

FangFang agrees!

He literally named the Who’s Who of top scoundrels and rogues.

More from Fox News:

Last month he faced scrutiny over a “bizarre inconsistency” in his campaign’s Federal Election Commission filings that list several different reasons for payments to a Haitian American staffer totaling more than $360,000.

FEC filings from Swalwell for Congress and his Remedy PAC, dating back to 2021, show more than 75 payments to staffer Darly Meyer, ranging from $53 to more than $12,000 for various reasons.

Meyer received 27 payments last year totaling more than $120,000 and is on pace to earn a similar amount in 2025. The filings list multiple explanations for the disbursements, including travel, car and security services, and salary, as well as reimbursements for personal travel expenses, event flowers, and postage.

Over the years, Swalwell’s campaign has reported numerous expenditures on luxury car services, expensive restaurants, and high-end hotels in international cities such as Dubai, Berlin, Paris and London.