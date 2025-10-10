Erick Erickson on the “Persecution” of Democrats

Erick Erickson sees the retribution against Jim Comey and Leticia James as persecution, though he admits from his position atop the fence that Democrats started it.

Jim Comey, now indicted, lied before Congress – that’s on video. Leticia James, also indicted, appears to have committed mortgage fraud – there is a lot of evidence.

CNN says everyone in America commits mortgage fraud. But I thought no one is above the law?

CNN: “Everyone in America commits mortgage fraud!” Good grief… what? I don’t know about any of you, but I sure as hell do not commit mortgage fraud. Investigate her.

Should Republicans ignore that so as to look better? Won’t Democrats then do the same thing again? We have so many problems, should we take up time and money for this? However, Trump ignored Hillary’s Russiagate crimes and Democrats came back with a vengeance.

91 Charges

President Trump let dossier/Russiagate Hillary Clinton off the hook and Democrats came back with 91 counts against a then-78-year-old man who was never accused of a crime. In fact, he was investigated throughout his first term, They didn’t find anything. Democrats had to concoct crimes around the J6 riot. This was after Trump said to march “peacefully and patriotically” and said we had to “fight.” The riot had started before he finished his speech, and police let people in by the hundreds.

Fake Rape

They temporarily changed statute of limitation laws so E. Jean could claim a rape, one of many allegations she made against about seven men. She didn’t know what year the rape took place and was wrong on several facts, like the dress she wore. Her witnesses were a prostitute/stripper who hated Trump and a lawyer who lost his license and went to prison for lying.

Leticia

Then Leticia James ran for attorney general to “get Trump.” She spent years trying to do just that, and eventually charged him civilly for doing what all people selling real estate do. In order to get the charge to look criminal, she greatly undervalued his property while claiming he overvalued it.

There were no victims. The bank said they were not a victim and conducted their own real estate assessment, rendering Trump’s moot.

28 Counts for Some Crime, Not Sure What

Alvin Bragg in Manhattan was pressured to create a crime. So, he used a federal law that he tried in a Manhattan court. The judge showed his bias nonstop and his daughter made a killing off it by getting paid to spread Democrat propaganda about the trial. Trump’s payment to the prostitute/stripper was made by his attorney many years before and put down as a legal expense. That became a crime of fraud because the prosecution said it should have been put down as something else.

The Southern District of New York said they couldn’t charge Trump with a crime, but Bragg did and called it fraud as well as a campaign finance violation. The Manhattan judge allowed the prosecutor to give jurors a multiple choice of three alleged crimes they could pick from and no one would ever know what they picked. He seemed to tell them to pick one. The defense was not allowed to present the facts about campaign violations.

Erickson writes in his syndicated column, Decency on the Ballot:

I think the indictment is absolutely politically motivated and I think the Comey indictment is too, though I also think there are some issues within the Comey indictment that suggest there is something more to it and we’ll see.

I think the process and dragging political enemies through the process is all part of punishment. Forcing them to hire criminal defense lawyers, spend personal funds, raise money, etc. to fight the Department of Justice is a very third world kakistocracy thing to do. …

About Magas:

Many of President Trump’s supporters will defend the indictment, argue its legal merit until they are blue in the face, and then not bat an eyelash if the case is tossed or the Attorney General found not guilty because the verdict is not really the issue — punishing her by indicting her and hauling her into court to be made an example of is what the base wants.

I said then that the prosecutions of Trump were persecutions and this is the same. And because no Democrat will admit the treatment of Trump was law fare, don’t expect Trump supporters to admit this too is law fare. Both sides find ways to justify what they are doing and wrap it in moral necessity. …

In conclusion, he writes:

Unfortunately for Democrats, some of whom are complaining that “Trump would do this anyway” even without those prior indictments, we actually have a 45th presidential administration where no such things happened and that was also the presidency of Donald J. Trump.

Two wrongs do not make a right, but Democrats did start this. Trump intends to finish it. And the ratchet gets ever tighter because, as the Democrats kept lecturing us, “no one is above the law.” After all, Letitia James was not indicted by Donald Trump nor Pam Bondi nor the deep state nor Hillary’s server, nor any of the nonsense talking points that Democrats have been trotting out in left-wing media, but by a jury of her peers. See how that works now, Democrats?

