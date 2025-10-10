Jeffries Doesn’t Credit Trump for the Israel-Hamas Peace Deal

Hakeem Jeffries, the Democrat House Minority Leader from New York, described the Israel Hamas peace deal as a “welcome development.” He is a petty man who refused to acknowledge President Trump’s involvement or give him any credit whatsoever. Jeffries wouldn’t want that sound bite out there actually letting people know what happened.

“The peace agreement that has been reached is an extremely welcome development, freeing the remaining hostages and bringing an end to years of pain, suffering and destruction. It is my hope that phase one will be fully implemented, the hostages reunited with loved ones, sustained humanitarian relief surged into Gaza, Hamas completely disarmed and the path toward a just and lasting peace in the region firmly established,” Jeffries said in the statement.

“The world will be a better place with a safe and secure Israel living side by side in peace and prosperity with the Palestinian people able to achieve the dignity and self-determination they deserve. We must all recommit to achieve that outcome.”

The New York Times said Hamas is taking a risk. The group would give up much of its leverage over Israel by releasing the remaining hostages. There is no certainty that by doing so, it will achieve its main goals: the complete withdrawal of Israeli military forces from Gaza and a permanent end to the war.

The Times is wrong, and referring to hostages as leverage instead of kidnapped victims is striking.

The Times should see the risk as letting Israel completely obliterate what’s left of Gaza. That was the alternative to the peace deal.

The ceasefire is currently in effect in Israel and Gaza. As Israel pulls back, Hamas must release the hostages by Monday or Tuesday.