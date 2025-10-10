Spanberger Is Going to Let Boys Back Into Girl’s Bathrooms

The reason the blue state of Virginia voted for a Republican administration eight years ago was because Democrats wanted males in females’ private spaces and sports. At least two girls were raped by a boy in a skirt in the school bathroom of one school. The Board of Education turned around and attacked the girl and her father who first made the complaint. Then they put the boy in another school where he reportedly molested another girl.

The FBI declared parents who complained to be domestic terrorists.

Now we have the leading candidate for governor, Democrat Abigial Spanberger, who refuses to rule out putting boys back into girl’s bathrooms.

The question during the debate was: “Will you rescind the Youngkin administration policy requiring boys and girls to use bathrooms aligning with their biological sex?”

Spanberger refused to answer which tells us what she will do it.

Spanberger: My priority would be to ensure that local communities, importantly, parents and teachers, that’s educators, are able to work together to meet the unique needs of each school in each community, and that is important. And I say that as a mother of three daughters in Virginia Public Schools and as someone who used to investigate crimes against children. The way that we keep our children safe is by ensuring they are safe in schools, which includes funding law enforcement and public safety.

What a diversion.

Moderator: But Mrs. Spanberger, the question was, would you rescind the Youngkin administration policy requiring boys and girls to use bathrooms aligning with their biological sex? You have 15 seconds to clarify that question.

Spanberger: And my answer is that in each local community, decisions should be made between parents and educators and teachers in each community. It shouldn’t be dictated by those politicians.

In other words, she will rescind the policy so every school can do whatever they want. If they want to put boys in girl’s spaces, they can do it.

She wouldn’t answer the question by Winsome-Sears when she asked it either. Mrs. Winsome-Sears is at least four points behind the woke Mrs. Spanberger in the polls.

She also refuses to pull the endorsement of Jay Jones who fantasized about killing an opponent and his children. Who also thinks a few police need to be killed to get his message.