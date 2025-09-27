EU Comes Up with a Democracy Shield to Silence Their Citizens

Do the Europeans want an unelected female authoritarian determining what is acceptable speech with an iron fist? Whether they want it or not, it’s coming via the EU Parliament, an authoritarian organization. Ursula von der Leyen’s Democracy Shield will make certain it happens.

She said they need an [Orwellian] center to make sure it happens.

Remarkably, Ursula is unpopular and never elected. Yet, here she is, courtesy of their deep state. She’s to some degree a figurehead.

Democracy Shield is explained below.

Ursula is laughed and booed at as she advocates for increased online control and censorship to combat “disinformation” “We need a center to monitor disinformation.” She is basically saying, I need a center to control which information I want you to see pic.twitter.com/N1kGQGLxjf — Daily Romania (@daily_romania) September 26, 2025

In yet another attack on democracy, Ursula proposed a ‘European democracy shield’ to increase their jack-booted grip on free speech. They are going to pre-bunk. In other words, spread propaganda.

From their legislative website:

The Commission’s July 2024 political guidelines further built on the EU’s expanding toolbox to counter foreign information manipulation and interference. Reflecting the EU’s all-of-society approach to boosting information ecosystems against foreign information manipulation and interference (FIMI), a number of Commissioners will be tackling various aspects of the planned European democracy shield.

Responsibility for the European democracy shield lies primarily with the Commissioner for Democracy, Justice, the Rule of Law and Consumer Protection, Michael McGrath, building on the European democracy action plan and the defence of democracy package.

Key tasks include:

stepping up the fight against foreign information manipulation and interference coordinating the work on disinformation and working with other Commissioners to boost the work on digital and media literacy and on prevention through pre-bunking protecting integrity of elections working with Parliament and the Council to reach agreement on proposals still on the table, such as on European political parties and foundations implementing the European Media Freedom Act and putting forward proposals to further support and protect independent media and journalists, building on the work done to protect them from abusive lawsuits (SLAPPs).



On 7 January 2025, the Commission published the decision of the President of the European Commission to establish a Commissioners’ project group on democracy, chaired by the Commissioner for Democracy, Justice, the Rule of Law and Consumer Protection.

On 11 February 2025, the European Commission published its work programme. Under policy objective no. 3.5. – Protecting our democracy, upholding our values – the Commission announced a non-legislative initiative, a Democracy Shield seeking to tackle ‘the evolving nature of threats to our democracy and electoral processes’.

Citing attacks against democracy, the rule of law and fundamental rights from rising extremism, threats against journalists, election interference, the spread of information manipulation and various forms of hybrid threats, all of which further exacerbated by digitalisation, the Commission pledged to step up its engagement to support, protect and empower civil society given the latter’s important role in protecting democratic systems.

Extremism is everything they disagree with which is why they want to imprison anyone running for office on the political right.

They will go to war with our tech companies. Nothing will stop them now unless President Trump stops siding with them on defense. That might help.

'In Britain and across Europe free speech, I fear, is in retreat' US Vice President JD Vance spoke at the Munich security conference and took a swipe at Brussels, Germany, Sweden and the UK.https://t.co/Ci0hPtWFvG Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/X1aVj7aSSX — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 14, 2025

Read more here.