UN & EU Move to Global Citizenship

The UN is planning global citizenship with The Pact of the Future. The EU is gladly going along.

From Their Website

The Summit of the Future in September, 2024, will produce an inter-governmentally negotiated, action-oriented Pact for the Future (Resolution A/RES/79/1) with chapters on:

Sustainable development and financing for development;

International peace and security;

Science, technology and innovation and digital cooperation;

Youth and future generations; and

Transforming global governance.

The Summit will also produce a global digital compact and a declaration on future generations (Resolution 76/307) that will be annexed to the Pact.

The draft Pact under negotiation has the potential to promote a multilateral system that reflects the realities of today and that delivers for everyone, everywhere.

Does anyone believe this monstrous, useless organization has been effective in anything except trying to tell us what to do?

Global Governance is most concerning. Their goal is “A more equitable, inclusive, and effective global governance.” They want a multilateral system which will destroy sovereignty. They want to tie us into financial frameworks, redistributing wealth according to their agendas, the communist-socialist agendas.

A Constitutional Attorney Reacts

A president can’t give away sovereignty legally, but states and people can.

Constitutional Attorney KrisAnne Hall says not having a global ID won’t stop this. It is only a symptom. The EU is establishing a mechanism for global citizenship. Americans will walk into it blindly.

As of this year, Americans will not be allowed to travel through 30 European countries for 90 days or less without first applying for and receiving permission from the European travel information and authorization system.

These are the same people who have open borders to the world’s worst people.

Now, when you apply to the ETIAS, you could take just a few hours to get your approval, or it could take 30 days or more, depending on the amount of investigation that they think is necessary to determine whether you qualify for travel through these countries. The travel investigation will include everything that you’ve been hearing about, bank records, moving through your social media, checking what you’re saying online, all these things that we have been told will be used to determine whether you can travel or not, will be used to determine whether you qualify for this ETIAS.

KrisAnne came across a very strange phrase on the application. It says that it will replace your passport for travel. It replaces your American passport.

The countries it affects are: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Republic of Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.

These people want us to defend them. Maybe they should seek defense from the UN instead. Our military shouldn’t have to defend them if KrisAnne is correct.

The EU wants world government based on power:

Ursula von der Leyen: “There is simply no place and time for nostalgia, the front lines for a new world order based on power are being drawn right now.” Ursula wants to become a military leader? pic.twitter.com/MXo1aJ24nL — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) September 10, 2025

