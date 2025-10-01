EU Digs in on Climatism in Their Ongoing Suicidal Rage Against Reality

President Trump and Secretary Hegseth made clear yesterday at the Pentagon in their address to the top generals and admirals that using the military to deal with climatism is over. Climate is not our most imminent threat and the science isn’t proven. They are trying to save us from ourselves.

Alternative energy cannot take over for oil, gas, and coal. The EU and the Biden administration know that, but they did it anyway. Why? Because climatism is an oligarchic strategy to cement central power and obtain everyone else’s funds.

When you try to point this out, a whole plague of dumbasses descend upon you asking why you are denying "the science" and why you can't see that the alternative drugs aren't just the best thing ever.

We are dealing with Marxists who don’t like capitalism or success. They do like crony capitalism, aka socialism. In the EU, they are chasing the horrid capitalists to the US and we are happy to have them.

Climatism gives them an excuse to weaken the voice and power of the people and take over.

"All of the apparent drawbacks of Net Zero policies are in fact features rather than bugs when seen from this perspective. Chasing industry overseas means that other people have to deal with the New Men; our oligarchs are free of them."

Eugyppius commented on President Trump’s UN speech and said he is not wrong. The EU built their dream world of alternative energy on the idea that Russian fuel would never go away, and now it’s going away.

Trump explained to the displeased UN audience that their countries are going to Hell, but they are not listening.

Some of Trump’s Key Remarks transcribed by Eugyppius:

Energy is another area where the United States is now thriving like never before.

We’re getting rid of the falsely named renewables. By the way, they’re a joke. They don’t work. They’re too expensive. They’re not strong enough to fire up the plants that you need to make your country great. The wind doesn’t blow. Those big windmills are so pathetic and so bad, so expensive to operate, and they have to be rebuilt all the time and they start to rust and rot. Most expensive energy ever conceived. … You’re supposed to make money with energy, not lose money. You lose money, the governments have to subsidize. You can’t put them out without massive subsidies. And most of them are built in China, and I give China a lot of credit. They build them, but they’re very few wind farms. So why is it that they build them and they send them all over the world, but they barely use them? You know what? They use coal, they use gas, they use almost anything, but they don’t like wind, but they sure as hell like selling the windmills.

In 1982, the executive director of the United Nations Environmental Program predicted that by the year 2000, climate change would cause a global catastrophe. He said that it will be irreversible as any nuclear holocaust would be. This is what they said at the United Nations. What happened? Here we are. Another UN official stated in 1989 that within a decade, entire nations could be wiped off the map by global warming. Not happening. All of these predictions made by the United Nations and many others, often for bad reasons, were wrong. They were made by stupid people …

I’m telling you that if you don’t get away from the green energy scam, your country is going to fail. … I’m the President of the United States, but I worry about Europe. I love Europe. I love the people of Europe, and I hate to see it being devastated by energy and immigration. This double-tailed monster destroys everything in its wake, and they cannot let that happen any longer. You’re doing it because you want to be nice, you want to be politically correct and you’re destroying your heritage.

They must take control strongly and immediately of the unmitigated immigration disaster and the fake energy catastrophe before it’s too late. The carbon footprint is a hoax made up by people with evil intentions and they’re heading down a path of total destruction. …

Europe reduced its own carbon footprint by 37%. Think of that. Congratulations Europe. Great job. You cost yourself a lot of jobs, a lot of factories closed, but you reduced the carbon footprint by 37%. However, for all of that sacrifice and much more, it’s been totally wiped out and then some by a global increase of 54%, much of it coming from China and other countries that are thriving around China, which now produces more CO2 than all the other developed nations in the world. So all of these countries are working so hard on the carbon footprint, which is nonsense by the way. It’s nonsense …

The whole thing is crazy. The primary effect of these brutal green energy policies has not been to help the environment, but to redistribute manufacturing and industrial activity from developed countries that follow the insane rules that are put down, to polluting countries that break the rules and are making a fortune. They’re making a fortune.

European electricity bills are now four to five times more expensive than those in China, and two to three times higher than the United States … The entire globalist concept of asking successful, industrialised nations to inflict pain on themselves and radically disrupt their entire societies must be rejected immediately, and it must be immediate. …

The next day, Wopke Hoekstra, the European Union climate commissioner, betook himself to the New York Times to assure progressive Americans that “the world isn’t slowing on climate.” Four days later, there was a climate strike. Read more of his brilliant article here.

