Hillary Clinton Was Behind the EU’s Worst Anti-Free Speech Law

X Poster Wall Street Apes and Jonathan Turley first published this story by The Heritage Foundation. They revealed that Hillary Clinton was behind a campaign to get the EU to push the Digital Services Act on the populace in response to Elon Musk and the free speech renewal in the United States.

Hillary Clinton flew overseas for a meeting to push the EU’s anti-free speech movement, fueling their anger.

“They [the EU] gathered in Berlin, and it was the most anti-free speech gathering I’ve ever been part of — Hillary Clinton was there, and she really fueled the anger. When Twitter was purchased by Elon Musk, she called on the EU to use the infamous Digital Services Act, which is one of the most anti-free speech pieces of legislation in decades. And she called upon the EU to use the DSA (Digital Services Act) to force the censorship of American citizens, force people like Musk to censor. It’s an extraordinary act by someone who was once a presidential candidate.”

Hillary was always anti-free speech and sued to keep a movie about her from the public. She promoted Islamic blasphemy laws.

Here she is spewing her anti-American viewpoints.