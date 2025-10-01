Lisa Cook to Stay in Her Position Until SCOTUS Hears Her Case

The Supreme Court ruled that Lisa Cook can remain in her position as a Federal Reserve Board Governor until they hear the case.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will hear arguments in January on whether President Trump can fire Lisa Cook from her position on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.

The high court said in a brief unsigned order that it is not yet acting on Mr. Trump’s request for emergency relief. The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court last month to freeze a lower court order that found Cook’s purported removal was likely illegal and allowed her to remain a Fed governor.

It will be sad if he has to keep her. She never should have been in the job. She’s the worst of the DEI outside of the armed illegal alien Superintendent who lied about his degrees and ran from the police.

Her lawyers warned the Supreme Court that allowing Mr. Trump to remove Cook from the board of governors even for a brief period would have severe consequences, risking chaos and disruption of financial markets.

That is silly, but the Court wasn’t going to take a chance.

Ms. Cook has several criminal allegations hanging over her head, mostly over mortgage fraud.