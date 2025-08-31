EU Heads to Ban, Censor, Imprison Opponents for Democracy

Investigative reporter Michael Shellenberger wrote on X that conservative populists lead the polls in Europe. As a result, governments are censoring, banning, and prosecuting them. Chancellor Friedrich Merz and President Emmanuel Macron are violating NATO’s charter. Americans should ask why we’re spending billions to defend such totalitarianism.

Sen. Mike Lee agrees with that last statement.

We are shelling out billions to protect them and they are authoritarians who continue to allow a massive invasion of people who hate their culture. All the while, they silence dissent.

These are not NATO principles.

The North Atlantic Treaty, April 4, 1949

The parties to this treaty reaffirm their faith in the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and their desire to live in peace with all peoples and all governments. They are determined to safeguard the freedom, common heritage and civilization of their peoples. Founded on the principles of democracy, individual liberty and the rule of law, they seek to promote stability and well-being in the North Atlantic area. They are resolved to unite their efforts for collective defense and for the preservation of peace and security. They therefore agree to this North Atlantic Treaty.

Shellenberger notes that “France is one of the world’s oldest democracies; it’s now in grave danger. A court has convicted the presidential front-runner, a populist nationalist. A court alleges she misallocated staff time. But a court acquitted the Prime Minister, charged with the same crime, last year.”

Macron in France and Chancellor Merz in Germany reject President Trump’s call to stop censoring US tech companies. They have rejected that, and turned around to threaten Donald Trump, Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk and others.

Germany is going to ban opposition parties while lecturing the world on democracy? This is typical liberal hypocrisy.

The AfD’s rise is the voter backlash against Merz’s failed open-border policies and EU overreach. It is not to a call to extremism.

NATO allies are policing free speech while demanding U.S. defense cash. Are we going to cooperate with this?

Trump secured burden-sharing so America isn’t footing the bill for their authoritarianism, but is that enough?

Germany and France say they don’t want to respond to threats. The so-called Trump threats are his call to them to stop censoring people. As Shellenberger says, “The legacy media are desperate for more government censorship of social media.” The legacies want the competition and truth sayers banned. It’s for power and money.

The European leaders want to ban, prosecute, and censor people in the name of democracy. Are we really going to go along with this philosophy?

Supporting them is unsustainable. Their Online Safety Act and Digital Services Act is meant to tax and censor U.S. companies.