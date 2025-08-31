Massive Haul of 76K lbs of $473M Drugs Seized by Coast Guard

Even with the border closed, the cartels are still pouring drugs into our country. They sneak in, boat in, Truck it in, and they apparently have resorted to huge amounts at a time.

The Coast Guard achieved its largest-ever drug seizure in a single operation in its history Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton offloaded over 76,000 pounds of illegal drugs, valued at $473 million, at Port Everglades, Florida as part of Operation Pacific Viper.

They offloaded 61,740 pounds (28,000 kilograms) of cocaine and about 14,400 pounds (6,500 kilograms) of marijuana seized by multiple Coast Guard vessels.

Can you imagine how much gets through in unmonitored California, Arizona, New Mexico with lax Democrat leadership, especially California?

The cartels must be quite angry. How much gets through, one would like to know.

Mexico and the other narco nations are not our friends. They are soft on crime and allowed cartels to take over. They need a Bukele in Mexico. It’s the only way.

The Coast Guard worked with the Department of Defense on these seizures, catching 19 drug-carrying vessels off the Galapagos Islands of Ecuador, the coast of Venezuela, Mexico, the Dominican Republican, Jamaica and Aruba, the Coast Guard said.

Some of the vessels were spotted by maritime patrol aircraft before being intercepted and searched by boarding teams. The Coast Guard said 34 suspected drug traffickers were detained, but authorities didn’t specify the total number of suspects detained in total.