Naturalized Pakistan Man Planned to Kill the University of Delaware Police

A University of Delaware student was arrested with a car full of guns, body armor, and a manifesto that declared he wanted to “kill all” in a mass shooting on the Wilmington campus to achieve “martyrdom.”

Luqmaan Khan, 25, was arrested on Nov. 24 after cops found the high-powered cache in his car where he was parked in a public park after class hours.

Khan, referred to as a Delaware man, is a naturalized citizen. After he serves time, he should be stripped of citizenship and deported. At least that is what would happen in a sane world.

CBS reported that his plan was to attack the university police department:

Khan, a University of Delaware student, allegedly drew up the layout of a UD police station and made comments to investigators about martyrdom, according to Murray and court documents filed in the U.S. District Court in Wilmington.

During an interview with Khan, police say he told them becoming a martyr was “one of the greatest things you can do” and was one of his goals.

The motive is obvious but no one will admit it, especially not in Delaware.

Authorities say Khan was stopped by New Castle County police officers late on the night of Monday, Nov. 24. The officers were in Canby Park West when they spotted a white Toyota Tacoma truck and stopped the vehicle.

Khan was inside the truck and did not comply with officers’ orders to exit the truck. He was then taken into custody for resisting arrest, Murray said.

“This is a very shocking stop; this is not a routine stop,” Newcastle County Police Master Cpl. Richard Chambers said. “This is a classic example of ‘what they thought was just a person in the park after dark’, which we deal with a lot, and this so happened to be a possible shooter of some sort.”

It’s more than shocking. It’s terrifying. We have millions of people like him in the country.

Inside the truck, officers found a .357 Glock handgun with a stabilizing brace kit attached, along with more magazines and an armored ballistic plate, and a composition notebook.

This was just a random stop.

He is charged with possessing a machine gun.

Like most universities in the US, they take a large number of students from abroad. And, in many cases, from horrible countries like Pakistan, Iran, Saudi Arabia, China and so on.