Minneapolis Police Chief: Call Police on ICE If You Suspect They’re Illegitimate

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara wants residents to call police if they see “folks with masks that they are unsure are LEO or not” and they “legitimately didn’t know whether they are LEO or not”.

O’Hara is setting up a dangerous standoff with legitimate federal law enforcement. People will call whenever they see ICE and he has to know that.

The city leaders are apparently fine with the corruption and fraud just uncovered, which is mostly committed by the Somali community.

The chief thinks police officers should “intervene” with operations they see that they don’t like.

“The community should know that if you see something like that, that is legitimate, that you don’t know if someone is law enforcement, you should call 911, and you should provide as much information as possible,” he said, pledging that cops “absolutely have a duty to intervene” in such cases.

Border Czar Tom Homan said “He oughta put his badge in the desk drawer and walk away because he stopped being a cop to become a politician.”

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara says that Somalians should call 911 if ICE shows up wearing masks to make arrests. He says police will “immediately respond” and “intervene.” Interfering with immigration enforcement is a CRIME. pic.twitter.com/yTY0lFg3Sb — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 2, 2025

This so-called police chief is pandering in the extreme as does Mayor Jacob Frey who speaks in Somali now.