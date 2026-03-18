Europeans Have Changed Their Minds About the Strait

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte heard Donald Trump. He now says he is hearing from the allies, and they are collectively working on how to secure the Strait of Hormuz. That is quite a turnaround from “Hell, no,” as one ally said. President Trump suggested he would remove naval support as allies pressure him to provide escorts.

President Trump wrote on Truth Social this morning: “I wonder what would happen if we ‘finished off’ what’s left of the Iranian Terror State, and let the Countries that use it, we don’t, be responsible for the so-called ‘Strait?” That would get some of our non-responsive ‘Allies’ in gear, and fast!!! President DJT”

“Rutte later announced that “Allies are discussing how to do that. What is the best way to do it. They are working to find a way forward.”

“I have been in contact with many allies,” Rutte said during a NATO exercise in Norway.

“We all agree, of course, that Strait has to open up again. And what I know is that allies are working together, discussing how to do that, what is the best way to do it. They’re working on that collectively to find a way forward.”

Rutte explained that it won’t be as dangerous since the ballistic missile and nuclear capabilities have been “severely degraded.”

They seem to have forgotten how they didn’t start it so they are not helping.

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint for 20% of global oil, has spiked European energy prices. That, too, served as an impetus for Europeans.